Mary Valley group takes holistic approach to farming

BUILDING on generations of family farming history in the Mary Valley, and the experience of new landholders who have embarked on land rehabilitation, a farm walk exploring holistic grazing and stream bank management will be hosted by the Mary Valley Country Harvest Cooperative later this month.

Participants will meet on Sunday, March 25 at 9am at 1835 Mary Valley Rd, Kandanga.

The two-hour walk will offer a chance to learn from grazier Glenda Pickersgill, a long-term solo operator of grazing properties in the Mary Valley and Kimbombi, who has developed a set of grazing and pasture management practices based on holistic management.

Ms Pickersgill has worked for decades to protect and restore creek and riverbanks, triggered in part by the damage experienced in the 1992 flood.

On the neighbouring property, and following the repeated flood events of 2010-2015, Craig and Therese Madsen have undertaken a tree planting project to stabilise gullies and the main river bank, with assistance from the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee and Noosa Landcare.

The MRCCC is working to encourage landholders, in that part of the river, to work together to make a "demonstration reach” where neighbours co-operate to adopt best practice for managing streambank erosion and water quality impacts of their properties.

Co-ordinated by Stephen Burgess, director for MVCHC and winner of the prestigious Bob Hawke Landcare Award, this farm walk is part of a series of activities run by the co-op which received funding from the Australian Government Landcare Program for

Sustainable Agriculture.

Activities began with a "how to” on developing a market garden, workshop components for the annual summer school, and farm walks detailing cover

crop rotations and soil health.

For this farm walk, bring a hat and sturdy shoes, and be prepared for the weather on the

day.

Participants are asked to be aware of biosecurity concerns and not transfer soil or plant material from their own properties.

You are welcome to bring a plate of food to share and stay for morning tea and a chat afterwards. Park on the road reserve on the east side of the road, at the top of the hill near the big fig trees. Parking will be signposted.

For more information contact Steve Burgess on 0428 843 749 or wurraglen@gmail.com