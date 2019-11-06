Mary Valley Fishing Classic is a record breaker

FISHING: It was a record breaking crowd at Borumba Dam last weekend as anglers descended on the Mary Valley for the annual fishing classic.

“A record 126 entrants nominated this year which is a staggering 133 per cent up compared to last year,” Mary Valley Fishing Classic Committee chair Glenn Williams said.

“The increase could be attributed to a number of factors including the recovery after the cancellation of the event in 2017, also this year’s major prizes and also an interest in this type of competition.”

The competition started at 6am on Saturday and finished 11am on Sunday.

This year fishers had a chance to hook a $2000 tagged bass and a junior prize was claimed.

“With all the competitors on the dam the tagged bass was not caught but the prize can still be claimed if anyone that catches it takes it to the Imbil Railway Hotel for verification,” he said.

Mary Valley Fishing Classic - Ethan Peace (middle) all smiles receiving the junior prize Viking Kayak and motor from Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic Committee chair Glenn Williams (left) and Gympie MP and opposition spokesman for agriculture Tony Perrett (right).

“Ethan Peace from Rothwell was the lucky recipient of the Viking kayak and motor.”

Williams said there was about 300 fish measured during the event.

“We estimated there were a further 300 or more that were caught but undersized and not entered into the competition,” he said.

“Majority of the catches were bass with a couple of golden and silver perch.”

Event organisers hope the momentum from this year’s event will continue for next year’s fishing classic.