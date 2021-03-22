Mary Valley festival to go ahead despite COVID uncertainty

Mary Valley Festival coordinator Glenda Pickersgill on her property at Kandanga which borders the Mary River.

The annual Mary River Festival is planned to go ahead on July 17, 9am-4pm, at Kandanga this year.

This “Not for Profit” event is run for the community, by the community.

Festival co-ordinator Glenda Pickersgill said the decision to go ahead was not an easy one given the uncertainty around changing Covid-19 restrictions.

“We plan to make this a COVID-safe event so there will be a number of changes to make this happen.”

The theme this year will be around three Rs – Responsible River Recreation – Leave no trace.

“We would like to build on the awareness, appreciation and respect for our natural and cultural heritage around the Mary River” she said.

“This river is very special to our communities and it is important that we all, young and old, share and learn how to care for such an important asset in our environment.

“We welcome anyone with creative ideas to join in the next planning meeting held on Thursday 25th March at 5pm Kandanga Community Reserve, brick building opposite the Kandanga School.”

