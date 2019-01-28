Mary Valley dairy cow brings home big prize

GYMPIE has a new champion after International Dairy Week crowned former local Miss Payssli Lola as the new Champion Brown Swiss Cow.

Despite International Dairy Week being her first competition, Miss Payssli Lola blew everyone away with her excellent calving and her superb milking - she has been recorded as giving 40 litres of milk a day.

Miss Payssli Lola was bred in Amamoor by Ronnie and Kelvin Cochrane, who also bred the Supreme Intermediate Champion - Blue Chip Mhero Marion.

Miss Payssli Lola spent her first year in Amamoor before she was bought by Ben Govepp and moved to Victoria.

She was brought back to show in the International Dairy Week and her owner could not be happier with the result.

Ronnie and Kelvin Cochrane. Kirstin Payne

When asked the secret method of how they achieved this win, Ronnie Cochrane said "you just start off with a good-sized cow and thoroughly prep everything long before you think about going into the competition”.

There are multiple factors to consider when entering a show, and each must be thoroughly researched and implemented in order to achieve the best dairy cow possible.

With Miss Payssli Lola's success in International Dairy Week, her owners have plans to show her in the Victorian Winter Fair and next year's International Dairy Week to defend her title as reigning Champion Brown Swiss Cow.