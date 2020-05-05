Mary Valley business finalist in industry excellence awards

KANDANGA business Kelly & Co Finance has been announced as a finalist in the annual Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) State Excellence Awards.

The business, which has its head office in Maroochydore, and another office in Brisbane, has been nominated for two categories; the Queensland Finance Broker Business Award and Customer Service Business Award.

The awards are one of two peak awards in the industry and this is Kelly & Co’s first year as a finalist.

“We are honoured to have been recognised by our industry peers and to have been selected from all the entrants across the state and named as a finalist for this award,” said Lindy Kelly, director of Kelly & Co Finance.

“The MFAA has acknowledged Kelly & Co finance as a state finalist out of more than 520 total award submissions received nationally. Lindy Kelly and her team at Kelly and Co Finance has been rewarded for demonstrating their professionalism, integrity, ethical conduct, growth and innovation,” a representative for MFAA stated.

Lindy Kelly from Kelly & Co Finance. Mrs Kelly, a Kandanga local, and her team have been chosen as a state finalist in the MFAA.

“To be recognised as a finalist speaks volumes about their exceptional practice and professionalism in the mortgage and finance industry,” the representative added.

All finalists, including Mrs Kelly and her team have an opportunity to be recognised as their state’s winner. State winners will then represent Queensland at the national Awards.

Kelly & Co Finance was originally established in 2011 on the Sunshine Coast before Mrs Kelly and her husband Leon moved to Kandanga in 2015.

Both are highly active in the Mary Valley community with the Friends of Kandanga, The Mary Valley Rail Trail and the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce.