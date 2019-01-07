Mary Valley boy struck twice by snake

Two snake bites have been reported in the region in the past three days.

Two snake bites have been reported in the region in the past three days. Patrick Woods

A PRIMARY-SCHOOL-AGED boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten twice by a snake at Imbil today.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 4pm.

He was then airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It is the second snake bite reported in the region in the past three days, and the third incident involving animals.

One person, believed to be a woman in her 20s, was bitten by a snake at a private home in Gympie just before 5pm Friday.

A person was reportedly injured in an incident with a cow at Long Flat. Renee Albrecht

On Saturday, paramedics were called to a private property at Long Flat after another person was injured by a cow just after 1pm.

The patient, believed to be a woman in her 50s, injured her wrist in the incident.

A QAS spokeswoman said all three were transported in stable conditions.