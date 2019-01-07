Menu
Two snake bites have been reported in the region in the past three days.
News

Mary Valley boy struck twice by snake

scott kovacevic
by
7th Jan 2019 5:50 PM

A PRIMARY-SCHOOL-AGED boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten twice by a snake at Imbil today.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 4pm.

He was then airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It is the second snake bite reported in the region in the past three days, and the third incident involving animals.

One person, believed to be a woman in her 20s, was bitten by a snake at a private home in Gympie just before 5pm Friday.

A person was reportedly injured in an incident with a cow at Long Flat.
A person was reportedly injured in an incident with a cow at Long Flat. Renee Albrecht

On Saturday, paramedics were called to a private property at Long Flat after another person was injured by a cow just after 1pm.

The patient, believed to be a woman in her 50s, injured her wrist in the incident.

A QAS spokeswoman said all three were transported in stable conditions.

