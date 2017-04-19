Mary Valley art fest celebrates G150

AN OPEN Award of $2500 and total prize money topping $8000 are expected to draw high quality entries at the 2017 Mary Valley Art Festival in the Mary Valley.

A new Heritage Art section will celebrate the region's G150 year - the 150th anniversary of the founding date of the Gympie township.

With $1000 up for grabs, artists can enter a new painting that reflects the life and times (culture) of the last 150 years - in the Gympie and Mary Valley region. The Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce has sponsored this new category.

The festival kicks off with a gala opening night on June 29 at the Imbil Public Hall, and is followed by open viewing from June 30-July 2, finishing with the popular People's Choice Awards and closing ceremony on July 2.

Major sponsor Bendigo Bank has demonstrated their support of the festival by increasing their Open Award contribution, and Twin Bunya Park and Bush Haven both return as festival partners. New sponsor Thunderbird Demolitions has given $500 for the people's choice award.

The lucrative festival already draws entries from throughout southeast Queensland and spokeswoman Heinke Butt said it was really lifting the bar this year.

President of Mary Valley Artlink, the community organisation which hosts the art festival, she said the $2500 Open Award took the competition to a whole new level.

And the decision to offer naming rights to major sponsors meant the financial supporters of the festival received great value for their money.

The festival committee has worked hard to develop the weekend with something for everyone, and will include a curator's talk on the Friday night with Megan Williams from the USC art gallery, workshops including drawing with the award-winning Brett A Jones and live music.

Kandanga artist Holly Hughes will return with a unique new art concept - using ultra violet paint on surfboards to celebrate our underwater wildlife.

Holly is a repeat winner at the art festival and this year received funding under the Regional Arts Development Fund through Gympie Regional Council for this demonstration.

Entry forms for the art festival are now available through the usual outlets and online at www.maryvalleyartslink.

com.au Entries close on June 15.

There is a $600 first prize for the Ron Jeffery Landscape category, with $400 prizes in other categories: 3D, Novice, Animalia, Still Life, Human Form/Portraitures, Drawing, Natural Flora and Abstract.

Phone 0409 382868 to find out more or email info@maryvalleyartfestival.com.au.