Mary St's main advocate

TONY Goodman has a passion for promoting Gympie's Mary St.

The driving force behind the Mary St Trader's group, Mr Goodman has spent the last three years helping to make memorable events in main street and bring people back into the town's centre.

It started with an evening market just before Christmas with the local theatre association singing some carols, so street stalls, buskers and side-walk specials.

Roughly 2000 people attended that first evening and since then, there have been roughly three or four evenings every year.

"In the three years I've been organising the Mary St events, I've wanted to make Mary St a point of difference to the big shopping centres. I want to make it a destination were people come to relax and eat and say 'Let's go hang out in Mary St',” Mr Goodman said.

His hard work seems to be paying off with the most recent event, Winter Trees on Mary in July attracting more than 4000 people back to the main street.

When he isn't planning the next Mary event, he's owning and operating a successful homewares and gift store in Mary St called Bella Casa.