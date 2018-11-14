Menu
Buy It Back Day is on this Saturday
Buy It Back Day is on this Saturday
Mary Street op shop declares war on clothing waste

Shelley Strachan
by
14th Nov 2018 11:54 AM
THIS National Recycling Week, Endeavour Foundation is urging Gympie residents to buck the fast fashion trend and declare their own War on Waste by offering incredible savings for National Recycling Week.

Endeavour Foundation's Recycled Clothing Stores help raise much-needed funds to support people with a disability and the not-for-profit organisation processes some 750 tonnes of donated clothing each year across 16 stores in Queensland and New South Wales.

Endeavour Foundation retail area manager, Karen O'Donnell, said that op shops offered a fantastic way to contribute to the circular economy and National Recycling Week was a great time to pick up a bargain.

"We're going to be doing spot sales all week at the Endeavour Recycled Clothing store in Gympie, culminating in 'Buy It Back Day' promotion on Saturday November 17,” Mrs O'Donnell said.

"We want to help people declutter and give their pre-loved clothes a new lease on life by donating them but we also want to give something back.

"So, on Saturday if you donate a bag of clothing, you'll get a 20% off voucher for your next visit.”

Mrs O'Donnell said it was important that people making a donation did so in person or put their donation in the bin provided where possible so that it could be processed.

"It's time for a recycling reboot,” Mrs O'Donnell said, "and that means making sure Australians know what happens to their recycling.

"Of the donations we receive and process, about 35% hit the shop floor, 40% are sent to 3rd world countries and 15% are sold as rags to mechanics or other businesses and 10% are unfortunately sent to landfill as waste due being damaged or soiled.

"However, donations that are simply left outside the store or in the street are classified as 'illegal dumping' by the Government, therefore these can't be processed and end up in landfill.

"We're supporting National Recycling Week because we want to encourage people to think about their shopping habits, give fast fashion the flick and support great causes like Endeavour foundation.”

Endeavour Foundation has 430 volunteers across its network of 16 Recycled Clothing Stores who support their day-to-day operation.

A registered service provider under the NDIS, Endeavour Foundation supports more than 4000 people with a disability to live their best lives with services including employment, Learning & Lifestyle and supported independent living. More at endeavour.com.au.

