Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Burst water pipe our the front of Professionals, corner of Mary Street and Monkland Street.
Burst water pipe our the front of Professionals, corner of Mary Street and Monkland Street.
News

Mary St turns into mud bath

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
11th Mar 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE CBD visitors were caught in a mud bath this morning when sludge was blasted up buildings and across the street after a water main was reportedly struck by workers.
Cars parked at the corner of Mary and Monkland streets were covered in the spray, which blasted water into the air and threw earth across the street.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* WATCH REPLAY: Gympie council election 2020 mayoral debate

* Council visits suspect drain three days after public complaint

Royal Hotel assistant manager Alex Lowmow said the explosion was "pretty horrendous".

"It was a back-up of pressure and then a pop," Mr Lowmow said.

Workers start to clean up the mess from this morning’s burst pipe..
Workers start to clean up the mess from this morning’s burst pipe..

The blast, which happened juts before 11am, spread debris and dirt across the road and up the GJ Gardner building; it even caught the back of an unfortunate driver waiting for the traffic lights to change.

Mr Lowmow said it lasted for about 20 seconds before the water main was shut off.

Unfortunately this now left nearby businesses without water.

"They said it would be about four to eight hours when ti can be fixed," Mr Lowmow said.

"All we can do is the best we can."

burst pipe gympie council gympie regional council mary st mary st gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item
    • 11th Mar 2020 11:18 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council visits suspect drain three days after public complaint

        premium_icon Council visits suspect drain three days after public...

        News Council says it knows about complaints at ‘sinkhole’ drain, does not specify what work has been done.

        Australian high school fight videos surface on social media

        premium_icon Australian high school fight videos surface on social media

        News Anti-bullying page warns creators and followers to close account

        One of biggest CBD sites in Gympie history to be sold

        premium_icon One of biggest CBD sites in Gympie history to be sold

        News The Gympie site includes 5 buildings, four titles, three street frontages, $260,000...

        Drunken drive leaves barista with bitter outcome

        premium_icon Drunken drive leaves barista with bitter outcome

        Crime A woman chocked back tears as she face court for driving more than two times the...