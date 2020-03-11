Burst water pipe our the front of Professionals, corner of Mary Street and Monkland Street.

Burst water pipe our the front of Professionals, corner of Mary Street and Monkland Street.

Mary St turns into mud bath: Cars and businesses left covered in sludge after pipe explodes in Gympie's main street.

GYMPIE CBD visitors were caught in a mud bath this morning when sludge was blasted up buildings and across the street after a water main was reportedly struck by workers.

Cars parked at the corner of Mary and Monkland streets were covered in the spray, which blasted water into the air and threw earth across the street.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* WATCH REPLAY: Gympie council election 2020 mayoral debate

* Council visits suspect drain three days after public complaint

Royal Hotel assistant manager Alex Lowmow said the explosion was "pretty horrendous".

"It was a back-up of pressure and then a pop," Mr Lowmow said.

Workers start to clean up the mess from this morning’s burst pipe..

The blast, which happened juts before 11am, spread debris and dirt across the road and up the GJ Gardner building; it even caught the back of an unfortunate driver waiting for the traffic lights to change.

Mr Lowmow said it lasted for about 20 seconds before the water main was shut off.

Unfortunately this now left nearby businesses without water.

"They said it would be about four to eight hours when ti can be fixed," Mr Lowmow said.

"All we can do is the best we can."