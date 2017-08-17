Mary St traders prepared for pre-Muster

CELEBRATION MODE: The traders of Mary St are excited for the pre-Muster party in Gympie CBD.

LESS than a week out

from the Gympie Music Muster the traders of

Mary St have met to

discuss the pre-muster street party.

Street party organiser Tony Goodman addressed the gathering of traders and outlined the lead-up to the event.

"It's going to be a really good day,” Mr Goodman said.

"It looks like we'll have fine weather, and ... last year it was a big success.”

LOVE THE MUSTER? KEEP UP TO DATE WITH MUSTER NEWS BY CLICKING HERE.

Once again, the event

will be a day-time affair, with festivities from 10am, with buskers in the street and bands playing from the Mary St Centre Stage.

The Bluegrass Band and Gusto (ukulele) will entertain before the Gympie Blues Club performs from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Shops will also dress up their front windows and the trees of Mary St will be decorated.

"We would love everyone to come dressed in the Muster best,” Mr Goodman said.

"We've got a good number of buskers but we still want more, so we are putting the call out.

"We could do with another four or five. We want everyone you walk to have music.”

Businesses will host "Muster specials” for the day, such as the Muster Burger from MiCakes

and doughnuts at Mama Dee's Kitchen.

Buses will ferry

campers from the Muster site to Mary St, courtesy of the Gympie Regional Council.

Shuttle buses will also run from various locations to the muster site during the event, to make this year's festival more accessible than every one before.

Muster buses will run daily from Thursday, August 24, to Sunday, August 27.

There will be pick-up and drop-off in Nambour, Maroochydore, Caloundra, Noosa and Cooroy.

Shuttle buses will run daily from Gympie to the Muster site.

To view the timetable, visit: www.muster.com.au