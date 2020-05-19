Mary St tourism signs go MIA

Michael Torrens wants to know where the Upper Mary St tourism signs have gone

FOLLOW sign 40 off the highway to where?

This is the question driving instructor Michael Torrens is asking, with signs for the heritage Gympie City Tourist Drive vanishing from Upper Mary St following the controversial multimillion-dollar upgrade.

The signs directed tourists along the 9.1km path which stretches from the intersection of Brisbane Rd and the Bruce Highway, through the city and to Araluen.

Mr Torrens, the owner of Gympie and District Driving School, said he cannot believe the signs would be removed outright.

The original sign, now MIA.

“I find it almost laughable that businesses in the street were saying that a face lift won’t bring tourists into their shops, and then council takes the tourist drive signs away,” the owner of Gympie and District Driving School said.

He questioned if the signs’ omission was deliberate or a mistake, and was critical that “someone signed off on incomplete work either knowing it was wrong or simply had no idea what the finished product should have contained”.

Gympie Regional Council communications manager Sharna Rowley said of the three tourist drive signs removed from upper Mary Street during construction, one was in very poor condition.

“Updated tourist drive signage will be reinstalled with staff currently reviewing the location to ensure there is adequate notice of any directional changes and the street doesn’t look cluttered,” she said.

“Directional signage for the turn from Monkland Street into Mary Street remains.

“As does signage for those who wish to drive in the other direction (turn right into Monkland Street from Mary Street),” Ms Rowley said.