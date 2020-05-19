Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Torrens wants to know where the Upper Mary St tourism signs have gone
Michael Torrens wants to know where the Upper Mary St tourism signs have gone
News

Mary St tourism signs go MIA

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
19th May 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOW sign 40 off the highway to where?

This is the question driving instructor Michael Torrens is asking, with signs for the heritage Gympie City Tourist Drive vanishing from Upper Mary St following the controversial multimillion-dollar upgrade.

MORE: Gympie firm turns COVID crisis into local jobs

The signs directed tourists along the 9.1km path which stretches from the intersection of Brisbane Rd and the Bruce Highway, through the city and to Araluen.

Mr Torrens, the owner of Gympie and District Driving School, said he cannot believe the signs would be removed outright.

The original sign, now MIA.
The original sign, now MIA.

“I find it almost laughable that businesses in the street were saying that a face lift won’t bring tourists into their shops, and then council takes the tourist drive signs away,” the owner of Gympie and District Driving School said.

RELATED: Leaked letter reveals truth behind Fredman exit

He questioned if the signs’ omission was deliberate or a mistake, and was critical that “someone signed off on incomplete work either knowing it was wrong or simply had no idea what the finished product should have contained”.

Gympie Regional Council communications manager Sharna Rowley said of the three tourist drive signs removed from upper Mary Street during construction, one was in very poor condition.

“Updated tourist drive signage will be reinstalled with staff currently reviewing the location to ensure there is adequate notice of any directional changes and the street doesn’t look cluttered,” she said.

“Directional signage for the turn from Monkland Street into Mary Street remains.

“As does signage for those who wish to drive in the other direction (turn right into Monkland Street from Mary Street),” Ms Rowley said.

gympiecouncil gympie tourism road upgrade upper mary st
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services respond to gas leak at Gympie servo

        premium_icon Emergency services respond to gas leak at Gympie servo

        News Two crews on the scene at Caltex Woolworths servo on Bruce Highway.

        EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        Education Queensland schools to reopen for all students starting May 25

        Search for missing skipper ends in heartbreak

        premium_icon Search for missing skipper ends in heartbreak

        News A body has been found during a search for a skipper reported missing

        Gympie, get ready for a stormy afternoon

        premium_icon Gympie, get ready for a stormy afternoon

        News Small hail a chance as region enters a wet and chilly week