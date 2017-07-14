23°
UPDATE: Why the council destroyed Mary St cycads

Frances Klein
| 14th Jul 2017 9:31 AM
A well-established cycad broken off during removal in Mary St on Friday.
A well-established cycad broken off during removal in Mary St on Friday.

UPDATE:

GYMPIE Regional Council responds to outrage over destruction of Mary St's Centre St's City Centre Stage plants.

A spokeswoman said the plants, especially cycads were close to underground services which might be managed if the plants were removed and this would cost more than the plants were worth.

It would also be not guaranteed of success in the case of cycads.

"The cycads have for some time compromised the safety of pedestrians using the links across Mary St.

"They were planted over or in close proximity to underground services,

"To dig them out with an adequate root ball would possibly damage the services. The cost of excavating them with a suitable root system intact from these garden beds, with possible damage and cost of traffic control would not be efficient use of council resources, necessitating costs greater than the value of the plants.

"The re-landscaping of the garden beds on the Gold City Centre side of Mary St is part of the Smithfield St Project. The works are being undertaken now as resources are available to assist with the works.

"Council will not normally plant cycads in to new landscapes. Successful transplanting of cycads will generally be undertaken over a period of time with the cutting of the plant's root system staged over a number of weeks. Even with this approach a successful transplant is not guaranteed.

SHOCK: A Cycad broken off during removal from Mary St by Gympie Regional Council.
SHOCK: A Cycad broken off during removal from Mary St by Gympie Regional Council.

So why do anything at all?

The council responded that "the gardens have not been significantly updated or re-planted in well over 13 years, with some plants doing well, such as the hedge and others struggling or outgrowing the position.

"Others have died and have not been replaced, losing the majority of the colour displays.

"The cycads in particular will continue to grow larger than suits the location and the cycads growing at the pedestrian links across Mary St are reducing visibility for both pedestrians and motorists.

"This is a safety issue, especially for small children.

"Cycads cannot be successfully pruned to reduce their height, This is the best opportunity to update the plants to then match in with the landscaping being undertaken in Smithfield, using similar plant species."

 

 

Contributed

EARLIER:

CRIMINAL is how Gympie resident Debi Galloway described the act of heavy-handed plant removal Gympie Regional Council undertook this morning when it cleared the gardens around the City Centre Stage in Mary St.

The gardens opposite Smithfield St included a number of well-established cycads, a plant known for its worth - not only environmentally but in dollars with large plants usually fetching hundreds of dollars.

"They've killed them - they're digging them out with a backhoe and they've just ripped them to pieces," Mrs Galloway said after witnessing council workers at the job that closed off part of Mary St about 9am this morning.

"They've stripped the garden bare and they've bolted."

She said everything except the hedges was cleared from the garden beds around the stage and dumped into a msall truck which included up to 10 cycads about one metre in width and varieties of lilies.

"That seems like a lot of effort and a lot of money (to destroy) something that was beautiful and had nothing wrong with it," Mrs Galloway said, who would have preferred the money spent on the job used in upgrading the nearby public toilets.

She said it was a sad sight to see the expensive plants, which typically live a long life but grow very slowly, were destroyed rather than offered to someone.

Some cycad specimens, that have a long fossil history, are known to live as long as 1000 years.

The Gympie Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

 

A well-established cycad broken off during removal in Mary St on Friday.
A well-established cycad broken off during removal in Mary St on Friday. Contributed
Gympie Times

Topics:  cycads gympie region council mary st plants smithfield st uprades

