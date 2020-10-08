Mary St Moguls: who owns the biggest slice of Gympie’s CBD?

More than $16 million in property sales have been made on Mary St in the past decade.

More than $16 million in property sales have been made on Mary St in the past decade.

GYMPIE owns Mary St as an iconic piece of history, but when it comes to actual property rights no-one can beat the Balthes family.

CoreLogic data reveals James and William Balthes are the owners of the largest slice of the street, claiming the title of four shops.

Three of these belong to James Balthes: the buildings that are home to Melt Me Chocolate Shop, Easy Travel and Cruise, and the now vacant Pioneer Solar store.

The Empire Hotel is one of the street’s highest selling properties, changing hands in 2011 for $1.4 million.

Bryan Wilton Stallard, Judith Dawn Ernst, David John Phillips, Geoscreechers, the Broadley family, Abdys, Edamgrove and Zeuner and Noll are the other multiple-lot owners among the 122 titles listed in Gympie’s major, historic commercial precinct.

Each holds two titles for shops located side-by-side.

In the past decade, 42 shops in Mary Street have changed hands at a cost of more than $16.8 million.

More than $2.8 million of this was spent this year.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The most paid by a current owner was $9.3 million by QD Pty Ltd for the Cullinanes Centre in 2006.

Patrick's Casket and Newsagency may be one of the oldest-owned properties on the street. No sale records are listed for the building.

Other million dollar purchases were $1.4 million by TANCPL for the Empire Hotel in 2011, $1.2 million by Gattley for the James Nash Arcade in 2006, $1.2 million in 2001 by Gympie Securities for the business centre on the east side of Smithfield St, $1.15 million by The Korner (Qld) this year for the cafe and restaurant formerly know as The Decks, $1.12 million by Christopher and Joanne Davies for the Royal Hotel in 2016, and $1 million by the Schuhs in 2007 for the building now home to the Schuh Group.

The record for longest held ownership on the street is held by Peter Goldsworthy.

Mr Goldsworthy bought the building now home to All About Eyes optometrists in 1973 for $12,500.

He narrowly beat out Barbara McCarthy, who bought 245 Mary St in 1976 for $1400.

However, they may be trumped by the Balthes, Peter Patrick, John Cartwright, Patrick Nolan, Amanda Choy-Show, and the Estate of Edward Pope as there is no sale records for their shops.