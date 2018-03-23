Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD FEELING: Business owners are excited for next week's Easter-time festivities.
GOOD FEELING: Business owners are excited for next week's Easter-time festivities. Josh Preston
News

Mary St hopping with Easter excitement

JOSH PRESTON
by
23rd Mar 2018 8:00 AM

THE anticipation is palpable for this year's edition of Easter on Mary, set to run at the Gympie Town Centre from 5-9pm next Wednesday night.

Put together as a collaborative effort between local traders, Gympie Regional Council and Anglicare Southern Queensland, the festivities will include boutique shopping, entertainment for adults and kids and street food setups along with open cafes, bars and restaurants.

The event will be capped off with an appearance from the Easter Bunny himself.

Tony Goodman from Bella Casa Gympie said the annual event continues to play an important role in the continued revitalisation of the CBD.

A council spokeswoman said they are "proud to be running and funding Easter on Mary in conjunction with the town centre traders”.

PART OF THE FUN: Clancy the Jellybean Train will be at Easter on Mary.
PART OF THE FUN: Clancy the Jellybean Train will be at Easter on Mary. Gympie Regional Council

"It is important for Council to work collaboratively with local traders, to support the local economy by showcasing local business/industry, promoting local talent and building community pride.

"Events such as these are for all of community and builds on the unique identity of the Gympie Town Centre.

"This event follows on from the Gourmet and Grooves event on the last Friday of the month and the upcoming Baton relay as another opportunity for Council to encourage residents and the community into the area.”

Mary St will be closed for the event from Monkland St to the Centre Stage, allowing for attractions such as a bouncy castle, Clancy the jelly bean train, a petting zoo and a 'stage' with performers including the Cherry Ripes, Marc the Joyologist and Gympie's Ukulele Club.

Smithfield St will be partially closed to allow for one of the Horse and Cart rides.

More information on coming events, including Easter on Mary and Friday's Gourmet & Grooves is available on the council website.

easter activities easter on mary gympie regional council mary st gympie what's on gympie
Gympie Times
Gympie trio back to defend their honour on Spartans

Gympie trio back to defend their honour on Spartans

News Two Badgers One Anchor is comprised of local athletes Adam "Crossy” Cross and his childhood mates, siblings Andrew Badger and Jessica Post

  • 23rd Mar 2018 2:00 PM
Revised plan released for $1.1 million Rattler RV park

Revised plan released for $1.1 million Rattler RV park

Council News The park will be built next year and finished by September

TOO CUTE: Every Gympie prep photo from 2018

premium_icon TOO CUTE: Every Gympie prep photo from 2018

News Check out the photos of every Gympie prep class here

Sunday best bet for an outdoor adventure

Sunday best bet for an outdoor adventure

Weather 'It's been pretty ordinary so far, but it's starting to drop off'

Local Partners