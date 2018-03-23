Mary St hopping with Easter excitement

THE anticipation is palpable for this year's edition of Easter on Mary, set to run at the Gympie Town Centre from 5-9pm next Wednesday night.

Put together as a collaborative effort between local traders, Gympie Regional Council and Anglicare Southern Queensland, the festivities will include boutique shopping, entertainment for adults and kids and street food setups along with open cafes, bars and restaurants.

The event will be capped off with an appearance from the Easter Bunny himself.

Tony Goodman from Bella Casa Gympie said the annual event continues to play an important role in the continued revitalisation of the CBD.

A council spokeswoman said they are "proud to be running and funding Easter on Mary in conjunction with the town centre traders”.

PART OF THE FUN: Clancy the Jellybean Train will be at Easter on Mary. Gympie Regional Council

"It is important for Council to work collaboratively with local traders, to support the local economy by showcasing local business/industry, promoting local talent and building community pride.

"Events such as these are for all of community and builds on the unique identity of the Gympie Town Centre.

"This event follows on from the Gourmet and Grooves event on the last Friday of the month and the upcoming Baton relay as another opportunity for Council to encourage residents and the community into the area.”

Mary St will be closed for the event from Monkland St to the Centre Stage, allowing for attractions such as a bouncy castle, Clancy the jelly bean train, a petting zoo and a 'stage' with performers including the Cherry Ripes, Marc the Joyologist and Gympie's Ukulele Club.

Smithfield St will be partially closed to allow for one of the Horse and Cart rides.

More information on coming events, including Easter on Mary and Friday's Gourmet & Grooves is available on the council website.