Mary St drunks hinder late night rescue effort

DISORDERLY: "Unruly and intoxicated” crowd hampered life-saving late night efforts to save a young pediestrian in Mary St. Bev Lacey

"UNRULY and intoxicated people” were a recurring handicap for emergency workers trying to save a critically injured man in Mary St last month, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

But few were more of a nuisance than the injured man's self-described "best mate,” Kasey Bob Cook, according to prosecution submissions to the court.

Cook had repeatedly interrupted police, ambulance, emergency and medical workers at the scene of a serious crash, which had left a 22-year-old man fighting for his life on March 9.

The man was taken to Gympie Hospital before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with major internal injuries.

Cook, 24, of Widgee had repeatedly obstructed police as they tried to keep crowds away from a team of emergency workers, tending the injured man.

Witnesses said the accident victim had run out on to Mary St at 12.20am.

Reports at the time said he was struck by a Toyota Hilux utility as it pulled up to pick up passengers from outside a nearby hotel.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital with internal chest injuries and major cuts to his leg and head, before being airlifted.

By 12.27am, police were working with other emergency services, including Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and off-duty doctors from Gympie Hospital.

The crash victim was lying in the street as rescuers worked to stabilise his condition.

Police said at the time the victim had been walking up the road with a friend before running out into the street.

The ute's driver, a 27-year-old man, was assisting with their inquiries, they said.

On Monday, the court was told Cook had tried to tell the doctors how they should be treating the victim.

Hotel security workers tried to hold him back and police warned him he was obstructing them.

Cook refused to move back and again attempted to intervene, saying, "That's my best mate and I'm allowed to be here”.

Rescuers were repeatedly interrupted by "unruly and intoxicated members of the public,” police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court.

Police had to repeatedly stop Cook from interfering.

He refused to move back.

A breath test showed Cook had a blood alcohol content of .110 per cent, she said.

Defence solicitor Elizabeth McAulay said Cooks best friend had been struck by a car and was unconscious.

"He wanted to help his friend and was stopped by police.

"His actions were out of character.

"The incident was a blur in his mind,” she said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Cook had not helped his mate with his actions at the time.

"I hope you feel embarrassed, hearing of your actions that night,” he said.

"They weren't helpful to your mate, as you interfered (with attempts to save the crash victim).

"It does seem to be out of character,” Mr Callaghan said.

He placed Cook on a $500 good behaviour bond for nine months.