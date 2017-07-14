Mary St Cycads destroyed: 'They've ripped them to pieces'

SHOCK: A Cycad broken off during removal from Mary St by Gympie Regional Council.

CRIMINAL is how Gympie resident Debi Galloway described the act of heavy-handed plant removal Gympie Regional Council undertook this morning when it cleared the gardens around the City Centre Stage in Mary St.

The gardens opposite Smithfield St included a number of well-established cycads, a plant known for its worth - not only environmentally but in dollars with large plants usually fetching hundreds of dollars.

"They've killed them - they're digging them out with a backhoe and they've just ripped them to pieces,” Mrs Galloway said after witnessing council workers at the job about 9am this morning.

"They've stripped the garden bare and they've bolted.”

Contributed

She said everything except the hedges was cleared from the garden beds around the stage and were piled into a small truck before being removed.

"That seems like a lot of effort and a lot of money (to destroy) something that was beautiful and had nothing wrong with it,” Mrs Galloway said, who would have preferred the money spent on upgrading the nearby public toilets.

The concerned resident said she was saddened to see the expensive plants destroyed rather than offered to someone.

The Gympie Regional Council has been contacted for comment.