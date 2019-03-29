Mary St business owner ready to 'experience life'

Mariee Moro, owner of Marley's Fashion, is looking to sell the Mary St business before moving on to 'experience life'.

MARLEY'S Fashion has been a popular boutique clothing store in the heart of Gympie for the past five years.

But all that could be about to change.

"We're looking at listing the business on Gumtree,” owner Mariee Moro said.

A recent tragedy close to home reinforced the old adage that life is too short to the vivacious businesswoman and so now she is looking to embrace life with both hands and go travelling with her husband, Lino.

"We're going to travel. The kids are all grown up and I'm turning 50 this year so the time is right,” she said.

"My husband's Italian so we might visit Italy.”

Mrs Moro is hoping to sell the business, but if it hasn't sold by June, the boutique will close its doors.

"I love my shop, I do. I love the people. But I've got to let people know and I intend to honour all our gift vouchers and we've got some new winter stock coming in so we'll be open up until June.”

Mrs Moro said despite having to compete with chain stores selling what is known as mass-produced fast fashion, the store still manages to turn a tidy profit and Mrs Moro said it would suit a mother/daughter enterprise.

But she did admit that it can sometimes be difficult and it would take someone with a real passion for the business, but for now she is happy to be hanging up her hat.

"I don't want to do it anymore. I'm moving on to greener pastures,” she said.