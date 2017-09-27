Mary River to get a $200,000 spruce through Gympie

THE banks of the Mary River are about to receive much needed revegetation and restoration as part of a new Gympie Regional Council environmental project due to start next month.

The council has allocated $200,000 to fund the Mary River Riverine Restoration Project which will support a five-year revegetation program focused on the riverbank between Kidd Bridge and Deep Creek.

LANDCARE TREE PLANTING. Gympie and District Landcare and the Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee will plant trees on the banks of the Mary River. Contributed

One of the project objectives is to reduce erosion of the river bank.

"We will be planting species endemic to the river, with the majority of plant species being those that can be established quicker to resist damage to the riverbank during flood events,” a council spokesman said.

Ryley, Lacey and Cameron Lee swim in the Mary River weir near Kidd Bridge. Patrick Woods

"The program will also restore plant and fauna communities to the riverine environment and increase the value of the river bank to the public for recreation.”

The council has partnered with Gympie and District Landcare Group to deliver the first year of the project.