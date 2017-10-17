Mary River still rising, expected to peak tonight

The Mary River at Kidd Bridge this morning - the water is well clear of the bridge.

UPDATE, Tuesday, 11am

Minor flood levels are now occurring in Gympie.

Up to 150mm of rainfall has been recorded over the upper and eastern parts of the Mary River in the past 24 hours and Gympie itself have received over 220mm since the start of the rainevent. Further rainfall is expected throughout today.

Mary River to Gympie:Minor flooding is occurring along the Mary River between Dagun Pocket and Gympie.

The Mary River at Dagun Pocket is currently at 7.98 metres and rising. A minor peak is expected today.

The river level gauge is currently unavailable at Gympie however river levels are expected to be at the minor flood level. The Mary River at Gympie is likely to peak near 7.5m tonight..

Six Mile Creek:Minor flood levels are occurring along Six Mile Creek at Cooran.

Mary River downstream of Gympie:Minor flooding is likely along the Mary River downstream of Gympie.

The Mary River at Miva is currently at 5.50 metres and rising. The Mary River at Miva is likely to exceed the minor flood level (7.50 m) tonight.

The Mary River at Tiaro is currently at 4.45 metres and rising. The Mary River at Tiaro is likely to exceed the minor flood level (6m) tomorrow morning.

The Mary River at Maryborough is not expected to exceed the minor flood level (5metres).

Tinana Creek:Minor flood levels are occurring at Tagigan Road in the upper reaches of Tinana Creek.

Flood Safety Advice:Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

The next warning will be issued at 5pm.Latest River Heights:

This advice is also available by dialling 1300 659 219. Warning, rainfall and river information are available at www.bom.gov.au/qld/flood. The latest weather forecast is available at www.bom.gov.au/qld/forecasts.

EARLIER: Tuesday, 9.30am

THE Mary River flood plan was activated this morning, but just what does that mean?

Here is the "situation report” from the Gympie Local Disaster Management Group as of last night about 9.30pm.

Situation: consistent rain has been falling in the region since Saturday, this has saturated the soil, creeks and dams.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting further rain though into Tuesday 17 October 2017 then reducing from Wednesday.

A flood watch has been issued for the Mary River.

UPDATE OF ROADS CLOSED:

Flash flooding, Pomona Kin Kin Rd, Pomona

Flash flooding, Cooroy Noosa Road, Lake MacDonald

Flash flooding Tin Can Bay Rd, Victory Heights

Flash flooding Mary Valley Rd (Gympie Brooloo Rd) near Goomong Rd

Flash flooding Bauple Woolooga Rd, Gundiah

Flash flooding Gympie Kin Kin Rd at Kin Kin

Flash flooding on the Maryborough Cooloola Rd at Boonooroo Plains

Flash flooding on Subway Avenue at Pomona

Flash flooding at Louis Bazza Dr, Pomona

Road closed Goomboorian

Operations: The following operations are currently being attended to:

Road Closure are Goomborian Road - Council staff have erected signs and lights

Flood monitoring Australia information alert informs that Coondoo Bridged on the Tin Can Bay Road is predicted to be under water at 3.29 am 17 October 2017 - Council staff attending to assess and erect signs and lighting as required. Coondoo still open

A semi trailer has overturned on the Bruce Hwy near Gunalda creating an oil spill. - Council, QFES and Police attending.

Police confirm a 3 vehicle vicinity of Bells Bridge, with two persons injured Mary River at Dagun Pocket - 1 metre above minor flood and rising

Six Mile at Cooran - 1 metre above minor and rising

Cedar Pocket Dam 101 % and has been spilling for 12 hours

Mary River at Fishermans Pocket at minor

Mary at Gympie - manual hourly readings will commence this morning at 7:00. Reading 7.2m

Rainfall last 24 hours

Kenilworth - 19 mm

Dagun Pocket 57 mm

Gympie - 42 mm

Mt Wolvi - 109 mm

Coops Corner 127 mm

LDMG is currently at ALERT, situation will be reviewed at 1200 on Tuesday 17 October 2017

EARLIER:

THE water is still well clear of Kidd Bridge this morning, but Gympie Regional Council has activated its flood plan and an initial minor flood warning has been issued for the Mary River, which is still rising.

READ MORE: Missing car found in Mary's Creek flood water near Gympie

Roads cut as rain continues to fall

The last flood bulletin issued by the Bureau of Meteorology last night said minor flooding was likely along the Mary River to Gympie.

The last recording at 4am this morning had the Mary River at Gympie at 6m (a minor flood). It is not considered to be a moderate flood until it reaches 12m, and a major flood at 17m.

The Mary River at Dagun Pocket was last night at 4.62 metres and rising. River levels at Dagun Pocket may exceed the minor flood level (7m) this morning.

The river level gauge is currently unavailable at Gympie.

The Mary River at Gympie is likely to exceed the minor flood level (6m) this morning.

Downstream of Gympie minor flooding is likely, with the Mary River at Miva at 2.70 metres last night and rising. River levels at Miva may exceed the minor flood level (7.50 m) Tuesday morning.

The Mary River at Tiaro was at 3metres and rising. River levels at Tiaro is likely to exceed the minor flood level (6.00 m) Tuesday morning.

The Mary River at Maryborough is not expected to exceed the minor flood level (5.00 metres).

Since the start of the weekend Gympie has received 221mm, Glenwood 143mm, Imbil 100mm, Borumba Dam 251mm, Maleny 179mm and Rainbow Beach more than 100mm.