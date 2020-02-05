Mary River on Flood Watch

AN INITIAL Flood Watch for coastal catchments south of Maryborough to the NSW border and southern inland catchments has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Minor flooding is possible from Thursday across parts of the Flood Watch area.

The Mary River is on Flood Watch, as an extreme rain event approaches the catchment, with high major totals expected on the Sunshine Coast and the hinterland.

In south east coastal catchments:

Showers, thunderstorms and rain areas are expected from Wednesday afternoon through to Thursday afternoon. Locally heavy falls are likely, especially close to the coast and ranges of the Sunshine Coast.

In southern inland catchments:

Persistent widespread showers, thunderstorms and rain areas are expected over southern inland catchments during Wednesday and Thursday, with locally heavy falls.

The weather will remain very unsettled towards the end of the week and into next week, with further significant rainfall possible over parts of the Flood Watch area.

The majority of catchments within the Flood Watch area have received rainfall over the last few weeks meaning rivers are more likely to respond to heavy rainfall.

Riverine flooding is possible during Thursday over coastal catchments, while inland catchments are more likely to see riverine flooding later in the week.

Localised flooding and minor disruption to transport routes is possible throughout the Flood Watch area.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Mary River

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks

Pine and Caboolture Rivers

Upper Brisbane River

Lower Brisbane River(Specifically the Bremer River, Warrill Creek and Brisbane Creeks)

Logan and Albert Rivers

Gold Coast Rivers and Creeks

Condamine Rivers

Macintyre River

Weir River

Moonie River

Balonne River

Wallam and Mungallala Creeks

Warrego River (QLD)

Paroo River (QLD)(Covered by an existing flood warning)

Bulloo River (QLD)

Flood Safety Advice:

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

Remember: If it’s flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts.