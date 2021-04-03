Mary River on flood watch as Gympie braces for 100mm plus

Pedestrians walk through water in Arthur St as heavy rain falls in Toowoomba, Sunday, March 17, 2019.

The Mary River remains on flood watch as the Gympie region braces for what could potentially be more than 100mm of rain over the coming days.

Models from both the Bureau of Meteorology and Weatherzone have Gympie in line for big rain on Sunday and Monday, with the BoM predicting a 95 per cent chance of between a whopping 40mm and 80mm on Monday.

Easter Sunday is a 95 per cent chance to get between 8mm and 25mm, per the bureau.

Gympie could be hit by heavy rain starting tomorrow. Photo: Natalie Wynne

Weatherzone’s forecast is a touch more moderate, with models indicating a 90 per cent chance of rain in Gympie on both days. Those models predict between 10mm and 20mm on Sunday, followed by 20mm to 40mm on Sunday.

The BoM’s river models show the Mary River is flowing steadily as of Saturday afternoon, with rising tendencies at Cooroy Creek.

The river is running 10.14m below the bridge at the Gympie crossing.

The weather bureau’s flood watch page says the Mary River could see minor to moderate flooding from Sunday night onwards.

Gympie could see far more rain than first thought in the coming days, starting on Easter Sunday. Photo: Bureau of Meteorology

“A deepening trough along the Queensland coast is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the Flood Watch area from Sunday and continue into Monday,” the bulletin read as of 2pm Saturday.

“The heaviest falls are likely to occur north of Fraser Island initially, extending southwards to the Queensland – New South Wales border by Monday.

“Catchments to the north of the Sunshine Coast are generally dry and will be slower in responding to heavy rainfall. Catchments in southeast Queensland however are wet from recent rainfall and will likely to respond quickly.

“Minor to moderate flooding is possible in the Flood Watch area from late Sunday into Monday. Isolated major flooding is possible.

“Localised flooding and disruption to some transport routes are likely.”

Both the BoM and Weatherzone have more rain to come for Gympie on Tuesday, before conditions begin to taper off later next week.