Mary River LMA moving forward

PUBLIC CONSULTATION: The Mary River Irrigation Scheme is reaching the next stage of its project, and reaching out for public consultation to ensure all needs are met.

THE Lower Mary LMA Investigation Board are seeking community consultation to further develop a sustainable business case for the local management of the Lower Mary irrigation scheme.

The Lower Mary LMA Investigation Board, has been appointed to represent local irrigators in Stage 3 of the Local Management Arrangement (LMA) Project. The objective is to develop a sustainable business case for the local management of the Lower Mary irrigation scheme.

An LMA spokesperson said the process is still alive and well and they will be out and about to engage with community groups.

"The general feeling is that the public don't know about LMA and what is going along with it,” the spokesperson said.

"The public is invited to ask and explain any questions which they may have about it.”

Lower Mary Investigation Board Chairman Geoff Wormwell said Stage 3 of the project will build on the work undertaken in the previous stages.

According to a press release, in this Third Phase, the board are seeking efficiency gains while ensuring security for all irrigators serviced by the scheme.

"Effectively we are now in stage three of the scheme - building the business case to ensure the scheme is sustainable under local management,” Mr Wormwell said.

"As far as that is concerned the issues we are looking at are the current usage of the scheme, other opportunities the scheme can expand into, and to ensure the local irrigators won't be impacted in terms of the services they use.

"The biggest thing we need to ensure happens over the next few months is to have the licence holders in the scheme to engage with the LMA and discuss the opportunities that are there, and making sure they are going to meet the needs of the stakeholders.

"At the end of the day it is going to be the decisions of those licence holders and the irrigators.

"Not everyone is easily contactable. But it is important we talk to them.”

Mr Wormwell said the organisation will be hosting meetings and other functions to bring the stakeholders together, but are encouraging one-on-one contact to address individual concerns.

"We encourage that one-on-one contact,” Mr Wormwell said.

"We are committed to transparency to ensure all stakeholders in the scheme are consulted regarding the proposed change to local management.

"This is the only way that customers in the scheme can then determine their support for the move to local management.”

Mr Wormwell said the board will conduct phone surveys in the near future to seek the public's advice.

"Whilst the board have an intimate knowledge of the scheme and the skills required to produce a comprehensive business case for transition, ultimately it's the feedback and support of the local irrigators and customers and their desire for this transition that will decide its future.”

For more information, visit www.lmairrigation.

com.au