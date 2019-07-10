Mary River is home to the last 600 of these critters

THE Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee has welcomed the proposed new fishing regulations that relate to Mary River cod believing they will give the iconic fish, currently classified as endangered, a much better chance of building up numbers.

The Mary River Cod, once thought the be a sub-species of the Murray Cod but now recognised as a species in its own right, occurs naturally only in the Mary catchment with previous population estimates putting its numbers as low as only 600 remaining.

The iconic Mary River cod is being heavily researched to help its survival.

Prime breeding habitat for the Cod in both Obi Obi Creek and Tinana Creek is reflected in a total year-round fishing ban in those areas. As well as this, a closed season from August 1 to October 30 in the Mary system upstream of Gympie would give a much better chance for successful natural spawning.

MRCCC Chairman Ian Mackay says there is currently a closed season around spawning time but that many anglers seemed unaware of it.

Mary River Elly Fuller

"The male Mary River Cod is totally attentive to the eggs following spawning and is very protective of the nest. Should one be caught at that time and removed for even a short time, the entire year's offspring are likely to die," he said.

Spawning is triggered by water temperature and usually occurs during August, September and October, the months proposed for the total ban on fishing upstream of Gympie.

The rising Mary River looking south form the Normanby Bridge at 2pm on Sunday, October 14. Contributed

"MRCCC and other partners have been running a successful captive breeding and release program based at the hatchery at Lake McDonald for a number of years but undoubtedly anything that can assure the success of natural spawning must be encouraged."

Mary River Cod are also stocked in a number of impoundments and the new regulations envisage expanding this list and having a year-round open season from them.

The Mary River was swirling with fog as below zero temperatures hit Gympie on Wednesday morning. Frances Klein

"MRCCC is strongly supportive of the proposed changes. Their whole focus is to give the Mary River Cod better protection in its natural environment at a very critical time of its life cycle, but balancing this with the chance for anglers to fish for cod in specified stocked impoundments," Mr Mackay said.