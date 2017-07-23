24°
Mary River gets $400k help from new levy

23rd Jul 2017 7:00 AM
LEVY HELP: The Mary River is one of the catchment areas to be helped by the Sunshine Coast Regional Council's new environment levy.
LEVY HELP: The Mary River is one of the catchment areas to be helped by the Sunshine Coast Regional Council's new environment levy.

MARY River catchment areas are getting restored as part $402,000 funding from the Sunshine Coast Regional Council.

Along with the river catchments, the money will also go towards river restoration projects in the Pumicestone Passage, Mooloolah River and Maroochy River catchments.

The funding will be delivered through the 2017-18 environment levy endorsed by the council this week.

Expected to generate about $9.8 million in 2017-18, the funds will be invested in the ongoing protection and conservation of the Sunshine Coast's valued natural environment.

Other investments through the levy over the coming year include:

* $3.195 million towards the acquisition and establishment of environmental lands;

* $850,000 towards coastal rehabilitation activities;

* $945,000 towards community partnerships and grants programs;

* $400,000 towards the Voluntary Conservation Agreement program which supports; landholders in the long term protection and management of biodiversity values;

* $730,000 towards pest management projects including a pest action and engagement program.

Environment Portfolio councillor Jenny McKay said the many important environment levy projects were only made possible thanks to the contribution ratepayers make each year.

"The Environment Levy is a unique tool that allows us to enjoy the benefits of these programs now, and protects them into the future for generations to come," Cr McKay said.

"To build on the coastal outcomes that have been delivered in previous years, we will be investing an additional $75,000 into coastal rehabilitation activities and a further $70,000 to scope and assess the feasibility of different coastal monitoring, evaluation and reporting frameworks.

"To improve the health of our catchments, $50,000 has been allocated to on-ground riparian management along the southern arm of Currimundi Creek and $50,000 to undertake further riparian rehabilitation planning in in the Mary River catchment. Pumice

"We'll also be investigating fauna movement and improving our pest management program which is extremely important for our environment and our rural landholders.

"We appreciate the ongoing support for this important program."

Gympie Times

Topics:  council environment mary river sunshine coast regional council

