Mary River flood plan activated after 221mm of rain

The Mary River at Kidd Bridge this morning - the water will well clear of the bridge.

THE water is still well clear of Kidd Bridge this morning, but Gympie Regional Council has activated its flood plan and an initial minor flood warning has been issued for the Mary River, which is still rising.

The last flood bulletin issued by the Bureau of Meteorology last night said minor flooding was likely along the Mary River to Gympie.

The last recording at 4am this morning had the Mary River at Gympie at 6m (a minor flood). It is not considered to be a moderate flood until it reaches 12m, and a major flood at 17m.

The Mary River at Dagun Pocket was last night at 4.62 metres and rising. River levels at Dagun Pocket may exceed the minor flood level (7m) this morning.

The river level gauge is currently unavailable at Gympie.

The Mary River at Gympie is likely to exceed the minor flood level (6m) this morning.

Downstream of Gympie minor flooding is likely, with the Mary River at Miva at 2.70 metres last night and rising. River levels at Miva may exceed the minor flood level (7.50 m) Tuesday morning.

The Mary River at Tiaro was at 3metres and rising. River levels at Tiaro is likely to exceed the minor flood level (6.00 m) Tuesday morning.

The Mary River at Maryborough is not expected to exceed the minor flood level (5.00 metres).

Flood Safety Advice:Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

Since the start of the weekend Gympie has received 221mm, Glenwood 143mm, Imbil 100mm, Borumba Dam 251mm, Maleny 179mm and Rainbow Beach more than 100mm.