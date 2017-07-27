Mary River Bridge reduced to single lane

THE Mary River Bridge on Bauple-Woolooga Rd will be permanently reduced to one lane this week to improve safety and visibility for motorists.

THE Mary River Bridge on Bauple-Woolooga Rd will be permanently reduced to one lane this week to improve safety and visibility for motorists.

Acting District Director Brendan Clancy said the change was being made in response to community feedback.

"While there is sufficient space for two vehicles to pass on the bridge, the curved approaches to the bridge make it difficult to see oncoming traffic,” Mr Clancy said.

"With the bridge reduced to one lane, traffic travelling from the south will be given priority as it is more difficult for them to see whether there is a safe opportunity to pass.

"The posted speed limit at both bridge approaches will also be reduced to 80kmh.

"Traffic travelling from the north, who have greater visibility of the bridge and oncoming traffic, will be required to slow down and give way before crossing.”

Mr Clancy said advance warning and advisory signs would also be installed at both ends of the bridge to alert motorists to the changed road conditions.

"Once implemented, I urge all motorists to look out for the new signs and be aware of the changed conditions at the bridge,” he said.

"In the meantime, please continue to drive carefully and at a speed that will allow you to react to these conditions.”

If you would like further information about these changes, please contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 during business hours, or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.