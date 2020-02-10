Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mary River back on flood watch

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
10th Feb 2020 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Mary River has been put on Flood Watch with the possibility of more heavy rain and thunderstorms to come in the following days.

The Flood Watch is in place for South East Queensland catchments between Bundaberg and the NSW border.

“Heavy rainfall and river level rises are possible for catchments in the Flood Watch area,” the Bureau of Meteorology reports.

“Showers and storms are forecast for the Flood Watch area with heavy falls possible particularly during Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gympie Wet Weather – Water level at the Gympie Weir 2pm Saturday
Gympie Wet Weather – Water level at the Gympie Weir 2pm Saturday

“Generally catchments across the Flood Watch area have received significant rainfall during the past week and are likely to respond quickly to further heavy rainfall.

“Minor flooding is possible.

“Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes are likely particularly in the area of the heaviest rainfall.”

Catchments likely to be affected include:

  • Burnett River
  • Burrum and Cherwell Rivers
  • Mary River
  • Noosa River
  • Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks
  • Pine and Caboolture Rivers
  • Upper Brisbane River
  • Lower Brisbane River
  • Logan and Albert Rivers
  • Gold Coast Rivers and Creeks

Flood Safety Advice:

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

Remember: If it’s flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        O’Brien finds support at home as most just want to know ‘why?’

        premium_icon O’Brien finds support at home as most just want to know...

        News “I wish him well and hope that, in his political life, he has made the right decision.”

        War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        premium_icon War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        Politics National Party war of words erupts over study for power station.

        Between O’Brien and Bolt, it’s been a shock and awe morning

        Between O’Brien and Bolt, it’s been a shock and awe morning

        Politics It has been an historic gobsmacking morning.

        Star studded line-up at Valley concert for youth at risk

        premium_icon Star studded line-up at Valley concert for youth at risk

        News The Blazing a Trail variety concert will be held in the Kandanga Hall on Saturday...