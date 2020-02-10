Mary River back on flood watch

THE Mary River has been put on Flood Watch with the possibility of more heavy rain and thunderstorms to come in the following days.

The Flood Watch is in place for South East Queensland catchments between Bundaberg and the NSW border.

“Heavy rainfall and river level rises are possible for catchments in the Flood Watch area,” the Bureau of Meteorology reports.

“Showers and storms are forecast for the Flood Watch area with heavy falls possible particularly during Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gympie Wet Weather – Water level at the Gympie Weir 2pm Saturday

“Generally catchments across the Flood Watch area have received significant rainfall during the past week and are likely to respond quickly to further heavy rainfall.

“Minor flooding is possible.

“Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes are likely particularly in the area of the heaviest rainfall.”

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Burnett River

Burrum and Cherwell Rivers

Mary River

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks

Pine and Caboolture Rivers

Upper Brisbane River

Lower Brisbane River

Logan and Albert Rivers

Gold Coast Rivers and Creeks

Flood Safety Advice:

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

Remember: If it’s flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.