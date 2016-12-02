Mary River access could be closed at Sexton

VEHICLE access to the Mary River at Sexton could soon be closed following concerns about illegal dumping in the area.

At Wednesday's Gympie Regional Council workshop, councillors said a number of complaints by landholders had been raised about misbehaviour and dumping of items, including a bed, in the area.

While councillors voiced concerns over closing off the area as it was popular with families, they agreed restricting vehicle access to the area from private properties on Bambling Rd and Caulley Rd might be necessary to solve the issue.

"The real issue raised by landowners is damage being caused by 4WD vehicle accessibility and visitors who use the area as a dumping site,” Mayor Mick Curran said. "Council didn't take the decision lightly and hope to rectify the situation in the near future.”

Cr Bob Leitch told The Gympie Times the level of disregard being shown for the area was troubling, with many people simply not caring about the impact they were having on the Mary River. "There's people who go there and dump, with no respect for the landowners or environment,” he said.