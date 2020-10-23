Mary Christmas street festivities given the green light

GYMPIE’S main street will come alive with music, food trucks, late night trading and Christmas spirit once again, as it’s announced the annual Mary Christmas street fair will go ahead.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president and spokesman for the Mary Street Traders, Tony Goodman said this year’s event had been given the green light this week.

Organised by the Mary Street Traders and the Gympie Regional Council, the event is in its seventh year, and despite a few changes due to COVID, it’s set to be full of fun, colour, joy and celebration.

While some things will be different, Mr Goodman said visitors can still expect live music, Christmas carollers, late night trading and activities for the kids.

“There’s also going to be wine and cheese tastings, gourmet food vans and the cafes will be staying open late,” he said.

Several stores will be open late for shoppers to buy their last-minute gifts and support local businesses which have been doing it tough this year.

In previous years the street has been closed to traffic from mid-afternoon to set up jumping castles, kids rides, petting zoo and face painting, but with restrictions it’s uncertain which activities will be given final approval.

“The council are still putting together a COVID-safe plan, so we’re not sure whether we will have the horse and cart but we are definitely still looking at having that.”

The festivities will be held the two Wednesdays before Christmas, December 16 and 23, and the fun will kick off from 4pm each night.