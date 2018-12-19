Mary Christmas Party! Final street party returns tonight

JOLLY NIGHT: Don't miss the Mary Christmas event tonight. Liam Corbett and Lewis Flynn pictured at last years event.

JOLLY NIGHT: Don't miss the Mary Christmas event tonight. Liam Corbett and Lewis Flynn pictured at last years event. LEEROY TODD

MARY Christmas is on again tonight.

The bi-annual Christmas street party (the first occurring last Wednesday night and attracting a couple of thousand people) promises to be another night of fun and festivities starting from 5pm.

Get into the spirit with horse and cart rides, a nativity scene, trees decorated by community groups, Christmas carols, Santa Claus and children's entertainment.

There will be a costume competition for the youngsters which will be judged at the Centre Stage at 7pm.

Also on offer will be the shopping, cafes, gourmet foods and fresh produce stalls.

And, of course, the live music, with local recording artist and Toyota Starmaker grandfinalist Linc Phelps aiming to wow the crowds.

He will be performing on a stage set up on the road out the front of the Royal Hotel and playing between 7-8pm while the street will be closed off to vehicular traffic.

The Mary St parties are run by the Gympie Regional Council with support from the Mary St Traders and Gympie community groups and occur four times a year.