FAMER ANGER:
Mary-Burnett Farmers cry foul on 'unscientific' reef plans

Arthur Gorrie
by
22nd Mar 2019 12:01 AM
THE Great Barrier Reef will bring $646,500 into the Mary River basin, in conservation grants.

But downstream sugar farmers have questioned the science behind concerns that their operations are impacting the reef.

While state legislation to protect the reef is controversial, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien yesterday said a $646,600 grant for graziers from the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, would help with gully restoration and land management education on farming properties.

The money will be granted to the Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee, to restore gullies and reduce sediment discharge.

This would minimise silt and other damaging pollution of reef waters, he said.

Farmers have questioned the impact of their operations on water quality over the reef.

In a statement yesterday, Bundaberg, Isis and Maryborough cane grower representatives said it had "become evident in recent years that much of the 'science' that has been used for decisions is not as well quality checked as would be ideal,

"Thus there are some doubts if legislation and remediation funds are being most appropriately directed to maximise the benefit for the Great Barrier Reef,” a spokesman said.

"The State Government's refusal to adequately consult about its proposed reef protection legislation demonstrates its contempt for the views of primary producers and people living in regional Queensland,” he said.

It was a view strongly supported by farming industry body AgForce.

CEO Michael Guerin accused the State Government of "pretend consultation” which involved "shaky science” and a failure to talk to the farmers wh o would carry the burden of proposed new rules.

He said the proposed regulations would "saddle all cattle, sheep, grain, fruit, vegetable and can farmers in six reef catchments, covering about one-third of the state.

