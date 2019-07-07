Martin and Sue dedicate 60 years of support to Gympie SES

Sue and Martin Pool have dedicated more than 60 years between them to both the Gympie SES and the Cooloola Shire SES Support Group.

BETWEEN them, Martin and Sue Pool have more than 60 years experience working with the SES.

Both are active members of the Gympie SES with Martin holding the official role of storeperson, logistics and maintenance officer and Sue recently receiving her 25 years service medal.

But it is their work with a separate organisation, the Cooloola Shire SES Support Group (a name which the group is looking to change) that is a little known but vital part of keeping the SES in Gympie, Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach, Goomeri, Kilkivan and Imbil running.

The support group, of which Martin is president and Sue a long serving member, does all the support fundraising (additional money required above council funding) for the SES in the area and when there is an activation, keeps the volunteers fed, hydrated and as comfortable as possible.

While this role might seem less glamorous than fording raging flood waters, or battling storms or searching for missing people, the importance of the work done by Martin and Sue and their team of about a dozen volunteers has a massive impact on the day-to-day running of the SES.

Their main source of fundraising comes from a fortnightly sausage sizzle held on Wednesdays (the next one is July 17) at Gympie Bunnings and Sue says she particularly likes the fact local people regularly support their drive and come back, just for her cooking.

"When they tell me they like the way the sausages are cooked, that's a wonderful feeling,” she said.

From these funds, the group has bought equipment and supplies including dash cams for the emergency vehicles, portable refrigerators, 4WD awnings and recently some emergency lighting units.

The support group is open to anyone, with the eldest member to join the group aged in his 80s.

They meet monthly, aside from the fortnightly sausage sizzle, and have their AGM set down for three weeks' time on Monday, July 29.

Sue really likes the social aspect of being involved, but for Martin it's the sense of achievement he gets from helping out.

"It's a good feeling - giving back to the community,” he said.

The Cooloola Shire SES Group AGM is on at 6pm, Monday July 29, at the SES shed on Rodian St, Southside.

All are welcome to attend. For more information contact Dani on 0407 038 161.