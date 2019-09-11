FULL TIME: NRL Schoolboys Cup QLD finals

FULLTIME: Kirwan State High will contest next week's NRL Schoolboy Cup decider after claiming their fourth Queensland title in emphatic fashion over Marsden State High.

Leading 12-6 at halftime, the Bears starved Marsden of possession in a sublime second-half shutout to emerge 38-12 victors at Langlands Park.

Centre Clay George starred with two tries while fullback Steven Numambo and prop Abai Chatfield produced outstanding football to send Kirwan into their first national decider since 2015.

The 24-point margin was barely imaginable after the Makos took an early lead through hooker Ezra Teuila, who ducked and weaved from dummy half to score the game's first try.

With their tails up, Marsden worked their way downfield but it wasn't long before Kirwan began to stretch their legs.

It took two try saving tackles from Tyrone Sa'U and Colin Tui just to keep the Bears at bay before the floodgates finally opened, first through Tyrone Gunn-James and then through George, who barged over in the 28th minute to hand Kirwan a six-point halftime lead.

The second stanza couldn't have started worse for Marsden with winger Leon Te Hau failing to secure the kick-off and when Nanai bashed over two tackles later, Kirwan had their third in less than ten minutes.

The stranglehold tightened as winger Jesse Yallop finished off an Adrian Trevilyan break in the left corner and when Marsden gave away a penalty from the ensuing kickoff, the game was effectively over.

Further tries to George and co-captain Brad Schneider followed as Makos centre Tony Francis was given his marching orders for repeated ruck infringements.

It took Marsden 15 minutes to actually touch the ball in the second half butensured it paid dividends, crossing for a 49th minute try to give his side a glimmer of hope.

That hope was doused just 40 seconds later as Tyreece Woods pounced on a swirling kick-off to score untouched and book Kirwan's plane tickets to Sydney.

Marsden had the last say with two late consolation tries through TC Robati but the Bears were already celebrating by then.

KIRWAN STATE HIGH SCHOOL 38 (George 2, Gunn-James, Nanai, Schneider, Woods, Yallop tries; Schneider 5 goals) def MARSDEN STATE HIGH SCHOOL 22 (Robati 2, Evans, Teuila tries; Tu'ua 3 goals)

HALFTIME: Marsden SHS are facing an uphill battle to break their state title duck at halftime after conceding two late tries to Kirwan SHS.

The Makos took an early lead through hooker Ezra Teuila who darted through a loose tackle to score a classic dummy half try in the eighth minute but found themselves on the back foot as Kirwan began stretching their legs.

Two try saving tackles from Tyrone Sa'U and Colin Tui held the Bears at bay before Tyrone Gunn-James and Clay George barged over for back-to-back with the main break looming.

EARLIER: Marsden State High are looking to break their title duck with an upset win over three-time champions Kirwan State High in today's NRL Schoolboys Cup QLD final.

The Makos are running hot after a disappointing Allan Langer Cup campaign that saw them finish fourth and shape as dark horses against Kirwan's star-studded side.

Marsden did it tough to see off defending champions Palm Beach Currumbin and St Brendan's Yeppoon in successive weeks but face an even bigger challenge against the Townsville powerhouse.

The match kicks off at 1pm with The Courier-Mail's Lachlan Grey and Quest sports writer Andrew Dawson ready to bring you all the action from Langlands Park.

FULL TEAM LISTS

MARSDEN SHS

Tyrone Sa'U

Colin Tui

Tony Francis

Ricky Wells

Leon Te Hau

Rixson Andrew

Konrad Tu'ua

Adonai Faagutu

Ezra Teuila

Tristan Pati

TC Robati

Keenan Timu

Caleb Evans

Josh Downs

George Aumua

George Lee

Terry Lafoia

Tepa Arokapiti

Mika Cooper-Finau

KIRWAN SHS

Steven Numambo

Ragsy Wavik

Tyreece Woods

Clay George

Jesse Yallop

Tareq Parter

Brad Schneider

Abai Chatfield

Adrian Trevilyan

Bonnar McGregor

Jeremiah Nani

Isiah Kawane

Tyrone Gunn-James

Ty Ty Baira

Jacob Taia

Kaya Anapa

Harley Taylor

Xavier Chatfield