Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ines and Bronson have clashed on Married At First Sight.
Ines and Bronson have clashed on Married At First Sight.
TV

‘How is Bronson the one in trouble?’

10th Feb 2019 9:00 PM

Tensions hit boiling point on Married At First Sight tonight, ending with the show's most controversial couple hurling insults and C-bombs at each other.

The experts were forced to step in and recommend immediate intervention for Ines and Bronson, after they were left on opposite sides of the couch, screaming and swearing at each other.

Viewers knew the segment was going to be wild when Channel 9 started the couple's therapy session with a content warning.

At the first commitment ceremony of the series, Ines worked hard to push Bronson to the limit, mocking his eyebrow ring and hurling expletives at her "husband".

"The first thing she said when she saw me was, 'Take that f*cking eyebrow ring out'," Bronson tells the experts.

"Who the f*ck has an eyebrow ring?" she responds.

"I don't want him f*cking touching me. I don't want him in the same room as me."

 

Bronson admits to the experts he's confused. The couple got on well the night of their honeymoon but the next day, Ines flipped.

"The next morning, the hulk came out. Straight back to being a c**t," he tells the experts.

"I'm not calling her a c**t. I'm saying she acts like a c**t," he quickly adds.

Bronson was quickly reprimanded by Mel Schilling, who scolds him for dropping the C-bomb.

"Bronson, when you use language like that in relation to a woman, how do you expect her to respond to you?" Schilling said.

"A tip from me to you? Don't use language like that if you want any chance of a relationship with a woman."

But the rest of Australia didn't agree with Schilling this time, instead firmly standing with Bronson and praising him for standing up for himself.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Despite their horrific week, Bronson decides to stay - a decision Twitter went wild over and left many claiming he could be on the show for fame.

"I want to double check to see if things can improve …" he says.

Ines is not happy.

"Double check my f***** **** **** **** ***," she claps back.

"What the f**k? You wanna stay after you called me a c**t?"

 

 

Eventually the experts cut in.

"What we see tonight is you've not connected at all," John Aiken says. "Things have spiralled and your communication style is frankly appalling. And it's toxic. And that's why we're gonna need to intervene immediately."

The move to include the bitter exchange was lashed on Twitter, with some claiming the producers were irresponsible.

 

MAFS rumoured 'cheating' scandal begins

bronson channel 9 ines and bronson ines basic married at first sight television

Top Stories

    TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    premium_icon TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    News These people made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

    Gympie's 82-year-old, multi-award winning singer-songwriter

    premium_icon Gympie's 82-year-old, multi-award winning singer-songwriter

    News He beat 30 other talents out to win at Tamworth

    GALLERY: Colts bowling attack delivers against Valleys

    premium_icon GALLERY: Colts bowling attack delivers against Valleys

    News Colts bowling attack made runs hard to come by.

    Prayer Breakfast speaker one of world's most inspirational

    premium_icon Prayer Breakfast speaker one of world's most inspirational

    News Gympie's annual Mayoral Prayer Breakfast is this month