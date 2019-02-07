MAFS bride Ines’ traumatic war-torn childhood

Ines and Bronson from MAFS at their wedding.

CONTROVERSIAL Married At First Sight contestant Ines Basic has attributed her abrasive nature to a tough upbringing fleeing war-torn Bosnia. Basic and her family were granted refugee status to live in Australia when she was just four years old.

Months after her sister was born in an Austrian refugee camp they made the journey Down Under. Their lives before arriving are a taboo topic among her family.

Ines in her childhood — something she doesn’t talk about much now.

"Had we stayed where we were, who knows what would have happened. We were so fortunate being granted a refugee visa," she said.

"No one talks about it in our family. It is painful. For my mum particularly it is hard to think about. We arrived in Australia with $7, we couldn't speak English."

The 28-year-old has suppressed many of the ugly memories of fleeing Bosnia and living in refugee camps throughout Eastern Europe.

"The hardship I have endured, a lot of it has been painful and traumatic. I have seen a lot and been through a lot," she said.

"I would never want my children to have to grow up like I did. I would not want any child to go through what I did."

The no-nonsense Queenslander said her early years have shaped the way she handles situations.

"Growing up with parents who were suffering from PTSD, we as children had to look after ourselves" she said.

"I grew up far from (being) sheltered; I had to figure everything out myself."

Basic would not answer questions on her alleged drink driving charges.

Ines says she had to ‘figure everything out for myself’.

She appeared in Cleveland Magistrates Court in Brisbane on Tuesday after being charged with drink driving on Christmas Day last year.

Basic was charged with being over the mid-range alcohol limit, contravening a police direction and an unrelated offence.