Matt Gillett will have a fitness test Tuesday.
Rugby League

Maroons star’s 11th hour injury deadline

by Chris Honnery
8th Jul 2019 5:59 PM
Injured Maroons veteran Matt Gillett says he's "feeling great" as he prepares to prove his fitness in Queensland's captain's run on Tuesday.

The backrower sounded confident about playing when the team arrived at Sydney Airport this afternoon but will still need to prove himself fit in Queensland's captain's run.

Gillett was absent from training over the weekend to rest his groin and undergo scans.

Maroons arrive in Sydney. Picture: Adam Head
Maroons arrive in Sydney. Picture: Adam Head

He said he was feeling good but will test it out during Tuesday's training session.

"I'm feeling great," Gillett said.

"Obviously a bit of a niggle there but I'll give myself every chance.

"I've got to train (Tuesday) so I'll see how I pull up."

The Maroons landed in enemy territory this afternoon ahead of Wednesday's decider.

