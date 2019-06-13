Menu
Home-grown Maroons star signs with Broncos

by Chris Honnery
13th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
The Broncos have poached the signature of Brisbane product and Queensland Origin star Annette Brander in their bid for back-to-back NRLW premierships.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the Caboolture junior will be announced as the club's most recent signing, adding to the current squad of premiership-winning players such as Meg Ward, Ali Brigginshaw and Steph Hancock.

The sought-after lock forward turned down an offer from the Broncos last year to play for St George Illawarra in the inaugural NRLW season and was a standout of the competition.

But the 26-year-old - who won the Players' Player for Queensland last year - revealed the opportunity to move back home to play for the Broncos was too enticing to turn down.

Annette Brander will be a welcome addition to the Broncos’ roster. Photo: Adam Head
Annette Brander will be a welcome addition to the Broncos’ roster. Photo: Adam Head

She said moving south was a chance for her to "get out of her comfort zone" but she wanted to return to Brisbane in their quest for back-to-back premierships.

"Broncos is a team that I've always followed, so to be a part of the club this year is very exciting," Brander said.

"Moving down to the Dragons was a big decision for me and something I needed to do to get myself out of my comfort zone. I went down there and had a blast.

Brander in action against the Broncos last season. Photo: Darren England/ AAP Image
Brander in action against the Broncos last season. Photo: Darren England/ AAP Image

"Last year, having so many friends at the Broncos, I felt like I missed out on some of the fun so I really wanted to be a part of that.

"It came down to the fact I live in Brisbane and I work here. I have a lot of family and friends here so I'm really looking forward to representing the Broncos."

The announcement comes a day before Brander heads into Camp Maroon ahead of next week's Women's State of Origin clash.

annette brander brisbane broncos broncos nrlw origin state of origin
