Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin Walters. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Kevin Walters. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Rugby League

Kevvie could blood teen Bronco in 2019 Origin

by Travis Meyn
25th Jan 2019 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLANDcoach Kevin Walters hasn't ruled out blooding Broncos teenager David Fifita in State of Origin this year.

Fifita, 18, made his NRL debut for the Broncos last season and was the first player born this millennium to do so.

Walters drafted Fifita into his Emerging Origin camp last weekend and said he was in the Queensland mix despite having only played 11 NRL games.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters speaks to some of the Queensland emerging Origin squad on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner
Maroons coach Kevin Walters speaks to some of the Queensland emerging Origin squad on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

"His progression last year and what he showed us was really exciting," he said.

"He is a really level-headed kid as well.

"I'm not sure where he's going to get to this year with his own game, but the whole idea of the camp is to meet the staff and players."

Fifita's Broncos teammates Joe Ofahengaue and Jaydn Su'A are big chances to pull on Queensland jerseys this year.

Trevor Gillmeister and Ryan James at the Gold Coast Titans beach holiday clinic at Coolangatta. Picture: Gold Coast Titans
Trevor Gillmeister and Ryan James at the Gold Coast Titans beach holiday clinic at Coolangatta. Picture: Gold Coast Titans

Meanwhile, Maroons legend Trevor Gillmeister is back coaching in the NRL.

Gillmeister has been signed up as a defensive consultant by Gold Coast Titans coach Garth Brennan.

Gillmeister did a few sessions with the Titans last year but struggled to make an impact with a lack of time.

The Titans finished 14th last year and conceded 582 points, proving defence was a problem.

Brennan is hoping Gillmeister can help stiffen up the club's defence by appearing at training more regularly.

Gillmeister's last NRL stint was also at the Titans under foundation coach John Cartwright.

He was not offered a new contract when Neil Henry took over from Cartwright in 2015.

More Stories

Show More
broncos david fifita kevin walters maroons nrl rugby league state of origin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Gympie business among nation's top 50 sales offices

    Gympie business among nation's top 50 sales offices

    News LOCAL real estate sales office agents2go has secured a position in the Real Estate Business Top 50 Sales Offices for 2019.

    • 28th Jan 2019 10:12 AM
    DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    premium_icon DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    News 'Devastating' and 'crazy' - local residents come to grips with news

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:54 AM
    This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    premium_icon This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    News BoM forecaster: "There is nothing on the horizon that will help us”

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:14 AM
    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    News Lump of concrete thrown through house under construction