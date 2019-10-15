Marketing campaign win came on the back of camels

Wayne Morris and Melanie Fitzgibbon from Camelot Dairies took out Marketing Campaign of the Year award on Saturday night.

WINNING the Marketing Campaign of the Year award at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Saturday was Camelot Dairies.

Owner Melanie Fitzgibbon said the business started in 2014 with just 11 camels. In the past five years the herd has grown to 68.

Over the past two years, the business has branched out from producing and processing camel milk and creating associated products to agritourism, by opening the farm up to the public.

"Farming may not always be easy and having it as a business can be even more difficult,” Ms Fitzgibbon said. "But the camels themselves and their honest and reliably relaxed attitude is something we love to share - people leave our farm feeling rejuvenated. Sharing this has been a great motivator.”

Winning the award is a special thrill for Ms Fitzgibbon and her partner Wayne Morris.

"To be acknowledged for our efforts in producing and processing a product that is a specialist field - valued for what we bring to tourism in our area and recognition from our peers makes me speechless, and that doesn't happen very often,” she said.

This isn't the first time the business has been recognised by the Chamber, with Camelot Dairies a finalist in the Small Business of the Year category in 2017.

