If you want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there’s a perfect job going for you.
Money

How you can get paid to drink beer

by CHRIS LEES
21st Mar 2019 10:09 AM
A marketing research company is looking for people to help it research people's taste in beer.

The company will pay men aged 25-35, $100 to take part in a two-hour focus group about mid-strength beer.

There will be two sessions, which will run for two hours each, this Tuesday.

The research will examine new packaging for beers.

It is being done by Country Opinions on behalf of a client.

However, the business declined to say who their client was.

The opportunity is being promoted on Facebook and has generated a lot of interest with more than 100 people commentating.

Beer lovers interested in taking part must fill out a survey online first. The survey can be found here.

