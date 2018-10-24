Market movement sparks re-evaluation of region's land values

LANDOWNERS in the Gympie region will receive new land valuations in March next year following advice from Queensland's Valuer-General Neil Bray (pictured).

LANDOWNERS in the Gympie region will receive new land valuations in March next year following advice from Queensland's Valuer-General Neil Bray (pictured). fstop123

LANDOWNERS in the Gympie region will receive new land valuations in March next year following advice from Queensland's Valuer-General Neil Bray (pictured).

Neil Bray is the Queensland Valuer-Genreal. Contributed

Mr Bray announced that 18 Queensland local government areas with about 1.03 million properties will be revalued.

Queensland's State Valuation Service North Coast Area Manager responsible for the Gympie region Darryl Gaedtke said analysis of Gympie's land market has found there has been sufficient market movement to conduct land valuations in 2019.

"While many regions continue to feel the impact of the drought, other regions have benefited from an upturn in the resources sector and others are seeing rapid expansion of their local industries,” Mr Gaedtke said.

"These land valuations are used to determine land tax, rental price for leased state land and by local councils to help determine rates.

"It is important to note councils consider land valuations and a number of other factors when preparing their budgets and setting rates.

"The Valuer-General's decision to select the local government areas to be valued is based on a rigorous process that includes consultation with councils, local groups and industry stakeholders; as well as detailed macro and micro analysis of land sales since the area's previous valuation.

"Landowners should also remember the valuations are for land only - and don't consider dwellings or structures.

"People wishing to have their house or commercial premises and land valued should contact a registered property valuer,” Mr Gaedtke said.

For further information on Queensland's annual valuation program visit the website www.qld.gov.au/landvaluation