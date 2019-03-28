Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dylan Shiel at Essendon training.
Dylan Shiel at Essendon training.
AFL

‘Pathetic’ Worsfold won’t last the season

by Paul Johnson
28th Mar 2019 8:30 AM

Life hasn't gotten any better for the Essendon footy club this week as the blow torch continues to be applied in the wake of their humiliating 16.16 (112) to 5.10 (40) round one loss to GWS.

And now the man right in the firing line is coach John Worsfold.

At the back end of last season Worsfold was hailed for his brilliant ability to turn the club around after a difficult start to the season but the Bombers' hiding at the hands of the Giants was a little too reminiscent of the start to last season for Carlton great Mark Maclure.

Speaking on AFL 360, Maclure stated he felt that Worsfold's role at the helm of the Bombers was under threat as he savaged the Essendon side.

"They were atrocious," Maclure said.

"It is the worst they have done in contested possession ever under John Worsfold.

"The worst before that was 29, they had 40 that they were beaten by in contested possessions and they're ball movement was terrible.

"Seriously he says they 'had 12 days off' - it's the most pathetic excuse I have ever heard in my life. I'd be surprised if he lasts the year."

Maclure then went on to compare their start to last season where the Bombers dropped six of their first eight games and said if that even looked close to happening Worsfold could be gone.

"Last year the start of the year was poor, so poor, then they fixed it up and became the third best in contested ball," he said. "Before that terrible - what happens now (if history repeats)?"

The chances of that happening seem minimal with St Kilda in round two and Brisbane in round four.

More Stories

afl bombers mark maclure essendon john worsfold
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    ‘Dead goats and $100k damage’ at Traveston property

    premium_icon ‘Dead goats and $100k damage’ at Traveston property

    News A couple claim they uncovered dead goats and were forced to spend $100,000 repairing a property which housed the disgraced charity Storybook Farm.

    More car parks and new clarity on Gympie CBD future

    premium_icon More car parks and new clarity on Gympie CBD future

    News Councillor clears out the cobwebs from years of unfinished business

    Dealer gets mother to lie to police about cash

    premium_icon Dealer gets mother to lie to police about cash

    Crime Drug dealer kept on selling after being pulled over while high twice

    Aldi Gympie reveals purpose behind its ongoing earthworks

    premium_icon Aldi Gympie reveals purpose behind its ongoing earthworks

    News Once completed, Aldi has not further plans for extensions