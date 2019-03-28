‘Pathetic’ Worsfold won’t last the season

Life hasn't gotten any better for the Essendon footy club this week as the blow torch continues to be applied in the wake of their humiliating 16.16 (112) to 5.10 (40) round one loss to GWS.

And now the man right in the firing line is coach John Worsfold.

At the back end of last season Worsfold was hailed for his brilliant ability to turn the club around after a difficult start to the season but the Bombers' hiding at the hands of the Giants was a little too reminiscent of the start to last season for Carlton great Mark Maclure.

Speaking on AFL 360, Maclure stated he felt that Worsfold's role at the helm of the Bombers was under threat as he savaged the Essendon side.

"They were atrocious," Maclure said.

"It is the worst they have done in contested possession ever under John Worsfold.

"The worst before that was 29, they had 40 that they were beaten by in contested possessions and they're ball movement was terrible.

"Seriously he says they 'had 12 days off' - it's the most pathetic excuse I have ever heard in my life. I'd be surprised if he lasts the year."

Maclure then went on to compare their start to last season where the Bombers dropped six of their first eight games and said if that even looked close to happening Worsfold could be gone.

"Last year the start of the year was poor, so poor, then they fixed it up and became the third best in contested ball," he said. "Before that terrible - what happens now (if history repeats)?"

The chances of that happening seem minimal with St Kilda in round two and Brisbane in round four.