Mariners go down with ship in NYE mauling

TWO goals either side of half-time sank the spirited Central Coast Mariners on New Year's Eve as Perth Glory proved a class above in a 3-0 rout.

Buoyed by last week's 2-1 A-League victory over Adelaide, Mariners fans didn't get the celebration they were hoping for to round out 2019 at Central Coast Stadium.

It wasn't until just before halftime when Glory's star Diego Castro broke the deadlock after he was gifted the ball on the edge of the box from a corner, rocketing a left-footed bullet into the net.

It was a moment of class from the 37-year-old that was unrivalled in the first half and carried through to the second.

Minutes after returning to the field Glory pounced once more, easily moving the ball into position for James Meredith to serve a cross kick into the box, where Joel Chianese delicately headed in the second goal of the night.

But the real horror came in the 62nd minute when 24-year-old Jordan Murray slipped in defence, leaving Castro unmarked and dangerous.

The Spaniard slipped the ball to Bruno Fornaroli who netted an easy goal from in front and extinguished any chance of a Mariners comeback for their vocal home crowd.

Bruno Fornaroli celebrates his goal with Diego Castro (right). Picture: Ashley Feder/Getty

Alen Stajcic's men desperately scrambled throughout the second half and created several chances but couldn't find the polish to land a goal.

The Mariners remain without back-to-back wins since December in 2017 and will face Wellington on a short turnaround at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

It was the fourth win in a row for Perth, moving them into third spot on the A-League ladder.

Perth will have the bye in round 13 before playing Adelaide on January 11.