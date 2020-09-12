Marine development planned for Tin Can Bay Inlet

Plans have been lodged with the State Government to build a pearl farm in part of the Tin Can Bay inlet.

THE Tin Can Bay inlet is the pearl of one company’s eye with plans underway to build a farm for the precious spheres.

Fraser Island Pearl Farm has pitched the idea to the State Government’s Department of Enviornment and Sciences, and said in its application the area is the only spot in the areas around the bay suited to such a farm.

It is the first permit application for aquaculture made to the State Government since 2011.

The farm would be 10ha in size, go 2-4m below the surface, and sit near the mouth of Carlo Creek.

The pearl farm would be 10ha in size and go 2-4m below the surface. Supplied: Hannah Ludbrook

However, if it approved it would restrict access to part of the inlet due to the need for surface floats and underwater infrastructure.

This would be offset as “recreational and commercial may benefit from increased fish stocks for the Tin Can Inlet as a result of the farm,” the application said.

“With the exception of the surface floats, all other subsurface infrastructure (ropes etc) sits (sic) approximately 1.5m under the surface.”

It would restrict some access to the area for fishers, but the developer syays this will be offset by an increase in the number of fish. Photo Craig Warhurst / Gympie Times

“Therefore, in the event that a small vessel drifts or accidentally enters the area, they won’t get tangled in the long lines damaging their boats or our infrastructure.”

A Department of Enviornment and Science spokeswoman said the plan was under “careful considertion” owing to its uniqueness.

She said seven repsonses had been submitted after the application was put on public notice.

Fraser Island Pearl Farm is led by Sunshine Coast-based Nusqe Spanton.

Mr Spanton is the founder and CEO of Provectus Algae and is a 15-year veteran of the industry.

The farm’s location is inside the Carlo Point conservation zone, but outside Tin Can Bay Inlet Fish Habitat.