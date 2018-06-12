Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUESTIONS: A Gympie court has been told of doubt about official advice.
QUESTIONS: A Gympie court has been told of doubt about official advice. NSW Police
News

Marijuana: Outlasting what the experts say

Arthur Gorrie
by
12th Jun 2018 7:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WIDGEE Crossing South man told police on April 12 - and Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday - that the marijuana detected in his saliva was left over from two days previously.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Peter John Alexander Fryer, 35, his claim that this had caused his positive reading appeared to run counter to government medical advice that the drug tends to show in saliva for only a matter of hours after consumption.

Mr Callaghan said government medical advice was the drug was detectable in saliva for only "hours, not days.”

Fryer pleaded guilty to drug driving on Exhibition Rd on April 12.

The court was told he was pulled up for a random breath and drug test.

Mr Callaghan said Fryer's previous "two minor drink driving convictions” meant a six-month minimum disqualification. He fined Fryer $250. No conviction was recorded.

drug driving gympie court gympie crime marijuana
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    CLOSE CALL: Midnight blaze threatens family, destroys garage

    CLOSE CALL: Midnight blaze threatens family, destroys garage

    Breaking 'The crews worked tirelessly to save the neighbouring properties'

    • 12th Jun 2018 8:03 AM
    Probation and compo after drug and assault pleas

    premium_icon Probation and compo after drug and assault pleas

    News Gympie man ordered to pay compo to injured police officer

    • 12th Jun 2018 7:23 AM
    Councillor says Station Rd roundabout is justified

    Councillor says Station Rd roundabout is justified

    News 'There is no doubt the intersection needed upgrading'

    • 12th Jun 2018 7:07 AM
    Money for sex DVO breach and a 'battery charge' bond

    premium_icon Money for sex DVO breach and a 'battery charge' bond

    News Glimpses of a day in Gympie Magistrates Court

    Local Partners