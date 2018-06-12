Marijuana: Outlasting what the experts say

QUESTIONS: A Gympie court has been told of doubt about official advice.

A WIDGEE Crossing South man told police on April 12 - and Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday - that the marijuana detected in his saliva was left over from two days previously.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Peter John Alexander Fryer, 35, his claim that this had caused his positive reading appeared to run counter to government medical advice that the drug tends to show in saliva for only a matter of hours after consumption.

Mr Callaghan said government medical advice was the drug was detectable in saliva for only "hours, not days.”

Fryer pleaded guilty to drug driving on Exhibition Rd on April 12.

The court was told he was pulled up for a random breath and drug test.

Mr Callaghan said Fryer's previous "two minor drink driving convictions” meant a six-month minimum disqualification. He fined Fryer $250. No conviction was recorded.