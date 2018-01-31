Marijuana in the car, alcohol in the blood

MARIJUANA: Two young men appear in court after police find marijuana in their cars.

Homeless man's bad month

A BLOOD alcohol charge was no help for a young Gympie man who was homeless and living in his car at the time.

And failing to appear in court did not help him conceal his stash of marijuana.

Sherrif Quentin Wade-Esquivel, 22, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle in a Hyne Street, Gympie, car park on October 13.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told police found him at 4.05am with a blood alcohol level of 0.078%.

Wade-Esquivel also pleaded guilty to obstructing police on January 8, failing to appear in court on January 18 and possessing marijuana on January 28.

The court was told police inquiring into his failure to appear found 3.9g of marijuana on him.

He had been homeless for a time and was living in his car.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan placed him on nine months probation and disqualified him from driving for one month.

Past against him

A YOUNG man's criminal history went against him in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, even if his last offence was a long time ago.

Ricky James Jessop, 25, of The Palms, pleaded guilty to possessing 56g of marijuana in his car, parked behind Noosa Magistrates Court on December 14 and failing to provide identification particulars as required on December 22.

Mr Callaghan said he took into account that Jessop had turned up to provide ID, but not on the right day and fined him $400.

But he said Jessop had too many convictions in 2013 and 2014 to have no conviction recorded.