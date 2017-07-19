21°
Marijuana, guns and chronic fatigue

Arthur Gorrie
| 19th Jul 2017 4:52 PM
COURT: Drugs and guns in Gympie Magistrates Court
COURT: Drugs and guns in Gympie Magistrates Court

Drugs, guns, scopes

A YOUNG Tandur man has been fined a total of $1500 in Gympie Magistrates Court, after he pleaded guilty to nine drugs and weapons related charges.

Jason Daniel Canavan, 23, pleaded guilty to offences including producing marijuana and possessing it, utensils and growing equipment, failing to obey a police direction and unlicensed possession of weapons on various dates between April 1 and October 20 last year.

The court was told police had found two firearms with telescopic sights and 0.54g of marijuana and equipment used for the indoor cultivation of marijuana plants, as well as mobile phone photos of marijuana plants growing and hanging upside down to dry.

Drug fines for mum

AN EAST Deep Creek mother of six has been fined $900 in Gympie Magistrates Court for possessing marijuana, utensils and property suspected of being used in a drug offence.

Jacinta Maree Jones, 23, pleaded guilty to the July 6 charges

Fine for being late

A GLENWOOD man, 50, was fined in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday for being late in providing identifying particulars to police.

The court was told Neale Francis McKenzie, 50, suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome and depression and had not realised the time on June 16.

He had attended Gympie police station but was late.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined him $200.

Topics:  gympie court gympie crime marijuana unlicensed firearms

