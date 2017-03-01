Marijuana for 'back pain', Gympie court told

A GYMPIE man has been sentenced to 18 months probation after being caught with marijuana he claims was used to alleviate back pain.

Bryce Alexander Campbell, 48, pleaded guilty to six charges related to possessing and producing dangerous drugs, and possessing or publishing instructions for producing dangerous drugs.

Searching Campbell's property on November 11, police found two ice cream containers with 200g of marijuana inside in a walk-in wardrobe, a silver bowl with marijuana residue, marijuana seeds in a Texas shot glass, and two more plants growing under a light in a bedroom. Several horticulture magazines detailing the growing and cooking of marijuana were also found.

Campbell's lawyer Chris Anderson told Gympie Magistrates Court his client, whose back pain left him struggling to sleep, had never sought to increase the dosage of other medication he'd tried due to allergies, and had turned to marijuana as an alternative. No conviction was recorded.