Tribute to cook Margaret Fulton.
Margaret Fulton to be farewelled in Sydney

9th Sep 2019 11:56 AM

Hundreds of people are expected to farewell Australia's original celebrity chef Margaret Fulton at a state memorial service in Sydney.

Fulton, remembered as the woman who taught Australia how to cook, died on July 24. She was 94.

Bagpipes will be played during the special service at the Art Gallery of NSW on Monday afternoon in honour of her Scottish heritage.

The famed food writer moved to Australia from Scotland with her family when she was three years old in 1927.

Her first foray into publishing was as a cookery writer for Woman magazine before she became food editor of Woman's Day.

She penned more than 20 books including the seminal Margaret Fulton Cookbook in 1968.

Ms Fulton introduced the nation to a world of cooking beyond the traditional meat and three veg to exotic cuisines including Italian, Mexican and Asian.

She was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1983 and was also named a Living National Treasure for her work.

